We put together the ultimate Ucluelet fall weekend itinerary

All fall lovers know that a wicked weekend trip is probably one of the best ways to capture some autumnal vibes. From getting outside to see the turning colours to exploring local culture and cuisine, fall is always better with a lil’ planned trip and a few besties!

So grab your suitcase and start packing because we just planned an awesome fall weekend adventure in beautiful Ucluelet. Known for its rugged and wild beauty with its rocky ocean coastline, Ucluelet is home to so many fun fall activities.

And, if you’re ever looking for some more fuel options between all the fun, Ucluelet has a range of culinary options for any kind of diner.

Here’s some inspiration for your next getaway weekend in Ucluelet this fall.

Saturday

10 am: Wild Pacific Trail

Start your ultimate Ucluelet weekend by immersing yourself in the surroundings of the world-famous Wild Pacific Trail (WPT). This 8-km rugged coastal trail has many hikes, including the one-hour Lighthouse Loop that takes you through enchanting Pacific temperate rainforest regions.

If you’re looking for something more hefty, walk the entire WPT to the Ancient Cedars Loop and feast your eyes on the tops of some century-old trees like Sitka spruce, western hemlock, and giant red cedars — two of which are estimated to be over 800 years old!

Make sure you give yourself extra time to read trail signs, spot some wild critters and of course, take as many pictures as possible.

11: 30 am: Storm watching

If the weather plays out right, the WPT is an awesome spot to catch some wild weather! October to early Spring is the prime time to view some massive ocean swells, winds, and waves (we’re talking breakers that can wipe away trees!) and one of the most idyllic viewing spots is from the Amphitrite Lighthouse.

When you’re ready to bring it back indoors, head to the mesmerizing Ucluelet Aquarium, the nation’s first catch-and-release aquarium. Fish and other animals are collected from Clayoquot and Barkley Sounds and displayed for visitors to discover — then they’re simply released back to their habits. Depending on what animals are on display you can view local sea urchins, crabs, jellyfish, and maybe even some Giant Pacific octopuses!

Check-in at one of Ucluelet’s premier hotels, the Canadian Princess Lodge & Marina, a 46-room lodge and 250-foot marina wedged between the Pacific Rim National Park and the famous Broken Islands. Enjoy a variety of amenities (including mountain view suites!) at this centrally-located historic lodge.

Sunday

10 am: Heartwood Kitchen

Rise and shine, it’s breakfast time! Start off strong with homestyle feasts at Heartwood Kitchen where unique West Coast breakfast and brunch are all the rage. Who’s up for some fried chicken eggs Benny?

It’s time to see more of the local lifestyle and culture with some shopping! Visit Cedar House Gallery to view a wide range of specialty carvings, prints, beading, giftwares, and more crafted by local First Nations artists. For some self-care pampering, visit The Den for sustainable and holistic skincare and wellness products like oils, creams, and soaps.

Be sure to pay a quick visit to Kay Ceramic & Design, a bespoke pottery studio that sells handmade clay items from artisan Kay herself and other local Ucluelet artists!

Stop in for some lunch at Ucluelet Brewery in Safe Harbour, your go-to for buzzworthy hops and snacks! Rotating taps, island spirits, BC wine, and even tasting flights pair perfectly with grilled cheese sandwiches and the adored housemade soft pretzel.

3 pm: Drift Spa

Keep the good vibes rolling at the Black Rock Oceanfront Resort’s Drift Spa for some rejuvenation. Come into harmony and connect with the surrounding nature as you enjoy spa treatments like tension-melting massages and nourishing face and body masques.

Fall adventures await in Ucluelet

Start having the fall of your dreams in Ukee (as the locals call it), and get ready for some truly amazing autumnal memories! Visit the Tourism Ucluelet website to learn more about this phenomenal destination, just 5 hours from Van and 4 hours from Victoria, and get out there!