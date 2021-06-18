The highly anticipated Railway Granville Bike Park is opening in Richmond today and will be open all summer long.

It is made up of challenging terrain and obstacles, built for all ages and rider abilities — sure to enhance your bike handling and skill development.

Key features of the bike park include an asphalt pump track with beginner, intermediate and advanced ride lines, log rides, several ladder bridges, and other technical obstacles.

A map of the park noting the difficulty rating of each pump track, ride-line and technical obstacle is located at each of the two entry points.

Boulders will also be at each entrance also serve as informal seating, hangout points, and a place to lean bikes.

The finishing touches will be added over the new few months, with new asphalt surfacing, painted ride lines and vegetation installations.

You can explore the park as of today all summer long at 5000 Granville Avenue.

It can be easily accessed by bike from the Railway Greenway or by bike lanes and transit along Granville and Railway Avenues.

Richmond’s Railway Granville Bike Park

Address: 5000 Granville Avenue, Richmond