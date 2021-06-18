10 best parks to explore in Richmond

Get outside and enjoy the great outdoors by visiting one (or all) of these beautiful parks in Richmond.

There’s a park for every activity, whether you’re looking for a scenic waterfront stroll with your loved one, a fun playground to take the kids to or a wide open space for your four-legged BFF.

Best parks in Richmond

Discover this gem just 30 minutes away from Vancouver. It features a long jetty where visitors can watch the airplanes taking off and landing at the nearby Vancouver International Airport. It has several picnic tables, hiking and biking trails and a dog-friendly area. The park is also a popular spot to go bird watching, as it is nestled in the midst of the Pacific Flyway and it sees thousands of migrating birds passing through.

Address: 900 Ferguson Road, Richmond

Soak up all the beauty nature has to offer at this park that covers 200 acres of bog habitat. Those who visit the natural area can choose from four different walking trails, where they can discover the peat bog, lush forest and serene pond along the way. It’s also home to a plethora of plants and wildlife that is worth checking out any time of the year.

Address: 11851 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

Spend the day at this sprawling 26.1 acre park on the north end of Sea Island. It offers incredible views along the scenic Fraser River, as well as long stretches of beach, picnic areas with tables and a large off-leash dog area. Given its prime location, McDonald Beach is also another great spot to watch the airplanes taking off.

Address: 3500 McDonald Road, Richmond

Find this beloved park mere steps away from the quaint historic Steveston Village. The waterfront park offers spectacular views across the Salish Sea and on to Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. With big open fields, it’s a popular spot to fly kites or even just to catch the sunset after a picnic. It also features several modern sculptures and a Japanese-style memorial garden.

Address: 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

There’s endless fun for the whole family at Minoru Park, which is right in the heart of Richmond’s City Centre. It features a variety of walking trails, stunning floral displays and majestic towering trees. It’s also a hub for sports fans, with two artificial turf fields, a baseball diamond, two bowling greens, five tennis courts, a cricket pitch and a basketball court.

Address: 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond

Take a walk through this natural area that spans 63 acres. There are lush trails, farms and gardens to explore, as well as a unique adventure playground for kids. It’s located adjacent to the Sturgeon Bank Wildlife Management Area and along the Pacific Flyway, making it an idyllic spot to take in wildlife.

Address: 2631 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

This 48 acre park in East Richmond is the perfect place for a family reunion, with plenty of fun activities to take part in. It has an artificial turf field, spray and waterplay elements, a community garden and a picnic and BBQ area. Visitors will also find multiple basketball courts, tennis courts and baseball diamonds here.

Address: 4100 Number 5 Road, Richmond

Aviation enthusiasts must visit this one-of-a-kind park that is tucked away behind the Vancouver International Airport’s south runway. It’s a great spot to watch the planes soaring overhead, but it also has several walking paths, picnic tables and aviation-themed activities to help pass the time. It even has park benches shaped like paper airplanes.

Address: Russ Baker Way, Richmond

This popular neighbourhood park is an outdoor oasis located right in the heart of the city, with lots of lush greenery to enjoy. It’s also a vibrant urban square and considered to be a gathering space for community events and arts and cultural activities. It features a large urban plaza, water features, a pedestrian boardwalk over a rain garden, a fenced dog park and more.

Address: 8331 Cambie Road, Richmond

Take your pup to this park dedicated to pooches. The 6.8 acre waterfront park can be found on the South Arm of the Fraser River. It features dog-themed public art, gravel trails, benches and a huge off-leash dog area.

Address: 13900 No. 3 Rd, Richmond