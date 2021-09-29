

Based in Vancouver, this brother-sister duo of marketing professionals is working together to help your business succeed on social media.

The duo, Mel Zee and Jeff Norgren, both have many years of experience in sales and marketing and want to share their skills.

Their company is called Rah Rah Creative Co. and they help elevate your social media presence with copywriting, design, scheduling, hashtag, keyword, analytical services, and more.

“We wanted to combine our professional strengths and work together in a company that truly cares about its clients and isn’t just about the bottom line,” they said

At Rah Rah Creative Co. they believe strongly in transparency—that you don’t need to know everything as a business owner but can instead work collaboratively with others to build a knowledge base that can be mutually beneficial.

“We are two genuine people who build strong relationships with our clients and love to work collaboratively with them. We’re also humble, if we do say so ourselves, and are willing to spend the time learning what we don’t know to improve our work every day,” they said.

Being a small business themselves, they know how hard it is to get recognized and have a presence online.

That’s why their goal is to help clients build a genuine social presence for their brand that resonates with their audience and grows their business.

They told us that they’re a “small local company that can offer personalized services and care to each of [their] clients. [They] also believe in making our services accessible to all businesses, big and small.”

“We work on a sliding scale so all brands, artists, non-profits, etc are able to achieve their social media goals.”

