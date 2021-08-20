

This natural hair care and skin brand is eco-driven, focusing on using herbs in their formulas to help adapt against damage and stress.

Based in Vancouver, Luna Nectar is offering all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free haircare and skincare, specializing in lash, brow, hair density serums.

As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Mia Fiona Kut, the founder of Luna Nector about the importance of clean and sustainable beauty.

The Luna Nectar line started with their product, “Moon Boost,” a natural, vegan, and cruelty-free lash and brow enhancing serum. Moon Boost is formulated to achieve greater length, density, and thickness of lashes and brows.

Kut was inspired to create this item after she saw her sister’s lashes grow overnight due to using a chemical lash serum. The product worked, but, she had side effects such as eczema and dryness on her eyelids, and chemical burns on her lash lines.

“I saw that many women also had this experience with chemical serums, and decided to set out to create a natural alternative. Women [don’t] have to sacrifice health for beauty,” she said.

Coming from an Eastern background, her parents had always encouraged her to use herbs and adaptogens for internal and skincare/haircare concerns and to get to the root cause of health issues.

“I spent a lot of my childhood mixing up potions. Coming back to this way of life in adulthood, I set out to bring more awareness to these natural solutions and modalities.”

Shortly after, this product evolved into a full line of skincare and haircare.

“Our mission is to reimagine the relationship between consumers and transparency in the beauty industry, by emphasizing more accountability through education and sustainability,” Kut said.

Kut told us that Luna Nector’s brand and vision goes back to the roots in terms of the ingredients you are putting on your skin, committing to sustainability and speaking out against social causes, and minimalism in beauty routines.

“In a world where so much consumerism is abound, we believe in less is more, and that applies to beauty routines too,” she said.

“We don’t want you to be using 15 products before even heading out the door, and this translates to our products – many of them are multitaskers and edited formula-wise to provide the best performance with the least amount of ingredients.”

She hopes that Luna Nector will eventually become a staple brand in the clean beauty industry, as well as roll out their green initiatives in education and clean technology.

“We hope to not only create skincare and haircare products but also envision ourselves as a lifestyle and media brand in the very near future.”

She said their line would not be possible without “hustle, tenacity, finding creative solutions, and genuinely caring about [their] customers and aiming to provide the best products to them.”

“I believe as a global collective, we have a yearning to return there. We try to do good and stick to these values no matter what.”

You can purchase their products on Luna Nector’s website. Their products are also sold worldwide in 150 stores including Urban Outfitters, Hudson’s Bay, and Whole Foods.