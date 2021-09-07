Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

After spending so much time at home over the past year, many people are looking to make updates to their dwellings. Whether it be small changes or bigger renovation, finding the right company to take on your project is really important.

As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Luis Canedo, owner of House Appeal Pro, a family run company that specializes in custom home renovation projects.

Handyman and renovation service provider, House Appeal Pro is a family-owned business based out of North Vancouver. With the focus on building a service first based business, House Appeal Pro always delivers on their promises. Working with homeowners and property managers, House Appeal Pro can fix, repair, alter and renovate.

“Our mission is to provide our clients with simple and reliable property maintenance services. We pride ourselves as a one stop shop for our clients and in doing things right the first time,” said Luis Canedo in an interview with Daily Hive.

House Appeal Pro began as a husband-and-wife team in 2016, and has since continued to grow to 11 crew members. In the last few months, House Appeal Pro has expanded their services to include power washing and landscaping.

“We noticed there were some gaps in the renovation services market that we could fill. There are many large contractors in Vancouver, and they are great at what they do, but they mostly focus on substantial projects and are not interested in the small to medium renovations,” they said.

“There are also many individuals with a trades background and a bag of tools, but they are often overwhelmed, and without insurance or proper business credentials. We look after projects big or small and provide our clients with the service and expertise of a large contractor, but with the ability and interest to look after small tasks or renovations.”

Over the years, House Appeal Pro has added and removed different services as the market changed. The pandemic proved to be very difficult at first, but they adapted to the new needs of their clients. This summer has been a very busy season for Luis and his team.

“We offered residential cleaning services for several years but had to make the decision to discontinue once COVID first started as our staff moved away. We adapted, hired additional carpenters and focused more on our renovation services.”

The industry has faced many challenges over the past year. The price of building materials (specially lumber) has significantly increased and availability is often limited. House Appeal Pro works hard to ensure they meet deadlines, while managing their client’s expectations in this current market. They continue to grow while maintaining the same level of service and attention to their clients.

In closing, Luis offered a word of encouragement to other businesses who have faced challenges over the past year.

“Continue to push forward, the worst is now behind us. Opportunity is always there for those willing to do the work to find it.”

For more information on House Appeal Pro, visit their Website and Instagram