Man goes on racist rant at Richmond dessert shop (VIDEO)

Police are investigating after a man went on a racist rant toward staff at a dessert shop in Richmond.

A witness who captured the disturbing interaction on video at Hui Lau Shan at Cook Road and Buswell Street posted it to Tiktok.

A white man wearing a bicycle helmet and rain gear had apparently entered the shop to use the washroom, and is seen confronting two staff members.

“So what are you, are you a Canadian?” the man says to one worker, who appears to turn away briefly from the conversation.

“If you’re saying you’re Chinese, then go back to China,” the man says.

@patpatchoichoi Soft opening for a dessert store in Richmond, BC. Man comes in asking to borrow their washroom then complains about there isnt enough english on their menu. Then goes on to tell the employee if they aint Canadian… they should go back to China. @Globalnews.ca @Daily Hive @dailyhivevancouver ♬ original sound – user1184001711839

The confrontation apparently began when the man took issue with the signage in the restaurant — saying there wasn’t enough English on the menu, according to the witness.

The Richmond News has identified the man as Peter Hanssens, who’s believed to be the same man caught on video making racist remarks on several other occasions. Last summer, he was filmed at a Richmond SkyTrain station telling several women to speak English.

During that argument, Hanssens claimed he was a lawyer. The Law Society of BC has now issued an online warning that the Richmond resident has falsely represented himself as a lawyer.

“After investigating, the Law Society contacted Hanssens to advise that doing so is prohibited by section 15(4)(a) of the Legal Profession Act. Hanssens agreed to sign a written commitment that he will not contravene section 15 in the future,” the Law Society said on its website.

Richmond RCMP says they’re aware of the Hui Lau Shan incident and that the force is investigating.