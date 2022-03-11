Wordle nerds hurtle towards puzzle portal Quordle to battle verbal hurdles

Trending online game Wordle took the internet by storm earlier this year, inspiring several spin-offs, and the craze is far from over. Yet another spin-off, Quordle, is here.

While Wordle gives you six opportunities to guess one five-letter word, this new game makes you guess four different five-letter words simultaneously.

The new game is updated each day with a new puzzle and is laid out in the following format: each quadrant is a puzzle, which is probably what inspired the name of the game.

Aside from new puzzles, Quordle also has a “practice” tab, so you can brush up on your skills before you pursue the big daily challenge.

It’s the latest addition to an ongoing list of games inspired by Worldle, such as Heardle, Lewdle, Absurdle, Sweardle, Globle, and Mathle. But people are anything but bored of these; they’re addicted, even if begrudgingly so.

Me doing Wordle, Quordle, Globle, Worldle, Heardle, Who Are Ya, Semantle and Sweardle every morning pic.twitter.com/zHL83FPi2H — Benji C-Wood 👻 (@escapehere) March 11, 2022

It’s almost like a good day at the gym, but the gym is your brain and the workout is you avoiding all necessary tasks and getting sufficient sleep in order to get those satisfying little squares.

when i finish playing worldle, mathle, reversle, heardle, quordle, and octordle and still have to do wordle pic.twitter.com/AoR3B6A8ev — Erykah Badussy (PhD) (@Erykah_Badussy) March 11, 2022

My morning routine is getting ridiculous. Wordle. Worldle. Quordle. Octordle. And I’ve just discovered heardle. I hate myself and have no time for breakfast anymore. — Helen Matravers (@HelenMatravers) March 10, 2022

You hate it because you love it.

Every day I tell myself I’m going to quit quordle and octordle, and every day, I continue to play them and swear in frustration. pic.twitter.com/xnhrOhR1RW — ɢᴡᴀʏɴᴇ 🐺🤓🐻 (@whatsatwindian) March 11, 2022

And no one’s sorry about it — just happy playing our silly little word games and getting a serotonin boost from our silly little green squares.