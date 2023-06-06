Iconic rock band Tool performing at Rogers Arena this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Vancouver fans can see the band this fall.

Tool has announced a concert at Rogers Arena on Monday, October 23 as part of its latest North American tour

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Kelowna, Edmonton, and Toronto.

Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).

The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout their extensive career. They have also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.

When: October 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am