EventsConcerts

Iconic rock band Tool performing at Rogers Arena this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 6 2023, 4:05 pm
Iconic rock band Tool performing at Rogers Arena this fall
Tool (Travis Shinn/Live Nation)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Tour de Concord

Sat, June 10, 11:00am

Tour de Concord
Date Night

Wed, June 14, 7:30pm

Date Night
The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, June 28, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!
Tall Tales: The Quest is Up to You!

Thu, June 29, 8:00pm

Tall Tales: The Quest is Up to You!
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Vancouver fans can see the band this fall.

Tool has announced a concert at Rogers Arena on Monday, October 23 as part of its latest North American tour

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Kelowna, Edmonton, and Toronto.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tool (@toolmusic)

Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).

The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout their extensive career. They have also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.

Tool

When: October 23, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.