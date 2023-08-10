Canadian junior hockey league bans fighting for good

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) just announced a game-changing adjustment to its rulebook.

On Thursday, the QMJHL published an updated version of its safety regulations, which will come into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season.

The most notable change in the regulations is the prohibition of fighting, which will be enforced with strict punishments.

According to a news release from the league, “the decision to adopt these sanctions was reached with the approval from the QMJHL Members’ Assembly.”

Rule 47 of the revised safety regulations, states that the following punishments will be enforced on players who fight:

As soon as a fight occurs, those engaged must be systematically ejected from the game.

Any player found to have instigated the fight will also receive an automatic one-game suspension.

The person declared to be the aggressor during the fight will receive a minimum of two automatic games of suspension.

In addition to the game misconduct, an automatic game suspension is imposed starting with the player’s second fight of the season.

The QMJHL says that these new rules “show that the league is taking a proactive approach to safeguarding its athletes’ physical and emotional well-being, and are crucial to fostering a secure environment for all players.”

A spokesperson from the league confirmed plans to ban fighting in a phone conversation with Daily Hive back in March.

The change has been gradual. In recent years, the QMJHL has cracked down on fighting amid political pressure in Quebec. The league instituted a 10-minute misconduct on top of a five-minute major for fighting in 2020.

According to hockeyfights.com, there were only 82 fights in the QMJHL in the 2022-23 season, which is down from 188 fights in 2018-19. In contrast, the OHL had 202 fights in 2021-22, while the WHL produced 288 bouts.

Twenty years ago, in 2002-03, the QMJHL recorded a whopping 637 fights.

Along with the OHL and WHL, the QMJHL is one of Canada’s top three junior hockey leagues in Canada. Over the years, it has featured the likes of NHL greats such as Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon, Ray Bourque, and Guy Lafleur.

With files from Daily Hive’s Rob Williams