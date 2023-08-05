Team Canada won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after defeating Czechia 3-2 in a game that went to overtime.

This one was as thrilling as it gets, as the Canadians held a 2-1 lead late in the third but gave it up on a goal from Matej Kubiesa with less than five minutes remaining. The overtime period was equally exciting, with both teams trading high opportune changes throughout.

It appeared that this one was heading for a second overtime, until Malcolm Spence was able to force a turnover and come in on a breakaway with seconds remaining. The 16-year-old made a spectacular move in alone to seal it for the Canadians.

This marked the second straight gold for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and their 24th since the tournament began 32 years ago. For Czechia, it would have been their second time ever taking home gold, as they were able to win it back in 2016.

As for Spence, expect to hear his name plenty more times in the coming years. He has been regarded as one of the better players of his age group for some time and is coming off of an impressive rookie season in the OHL in which he scored 16 goals and 42 points in 64 games for the Eerie Otters.