NewsCrime

Man pushed down stairs in stranger attack near Vancouver SkyTrain station

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Mar 18 2022, 7:51 pm
Man pushed down stairs in stranger attack near Vancouver SkyTrain station
Courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department

There has been yet another stranger attack in Vancouver.

Police say a 61-year-old man was pushed down a flight of stairs in front of Granville SkyTrain Station around 5:30 pm on March 1.

“One of the suspects followed the victim to the SkyTrain entrance and pushed him down a flight of stairs,” says a release from the Vancouver Police Department.

“As the victim was laying on the ground, the suspect allegedly kicked the victim before passersby intervened.”

The victim suffered minor injuries that were treated by paramedics on the scene.

Vancouver police are still trying to find the suspect.

“Given the time of day and the location of the incident, we know there were people in the area who witnessed this assault,” says Constable Tania Visintin.

“We also know there will be people who recognize the man in this video, and we’re asking them for help to solve this crime.”

They’re looking for an Indigenous man in his 40s with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black rain jacket with a white logo, a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black running shoes, and a red-white and blue cap.

If you know anything or recognize the suspect, contact the VPD.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT