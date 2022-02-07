Woman re-arrested after second stranger attack in Vancouver

Vancouver police have arrested a woman for the second time in four days after another stranger attack in the city.

Officers made the arrest on Saturday afternoon after they witnessed a woman randomly assaulting people in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

The suspect was apparently seen randomly kicking and punching people as she walked near Main Street and National Avenue.

According to a release from VPD, after arresting the woman, the officers were approached by a 26-year-old man who said he’d also been assaulted by the woman. Two other victims were identified but told police they didn’t want to participate in a court process.

An assault charge has now been laid against 38-year-old Samantha Towedo.

Towedo has also been charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred February 1 near Marine Gateway, in Marpole.

In that incident, a woman in her 20s was allegedly punched in the face when she refused to give a cigarette to a stranger.