Canadian chocolatier to launch full line of vegan chocolate bars

In honour of International Chocolate Day this month, Canadian chocolatier Purdys is introducing a new line of vegan chocolate bars.

Purdys Chocolatiers new line features a Vegan Mylk Chocolate, Vegan Mylk Trail Mix, and Vegan Dark Trail Mix. They will be added alongside the already popular Vegan Dark Chocolate bar.

Last year, Purdys realized that “Vegan” was one of the top searches on their website which is why they are aiming to cater to those searching for vegan options or with dietary restrictions.

They will be launching its entire vegan collection online and in stores on September 13.