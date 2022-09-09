Purdys Chocolatier is hiring dozens of chocolate lovers right now

If Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was your favourite book growing up, then maybe it’s time for you to consider a sweet career change.

Purdys is hiring dozens of chocolate lovers, offering career opportunities in the Vancouver Chocolate Factory and beyond.

They are looking to hire production workers, candy makers, candy maker apprentices, kitchen assistant back-ups, and chocolate moulding line operators.

Plus, the Vancouver Support Office and Fulfillment Centres are always hiring, and there are retail stores Canada-wide looking for folks with a sweet tooth to apply.

To apply, you can visit Purdys’ career page and learn about all the different careers available from retail and supportive office positions to production and warehouse and season positions.

The roles require varying levels of experience. For example, joining as a production worker “doesn’t require any previous food production experience,” the company told Daily Hive. “It’s a great way to learn more about chocolate and food production!”

But for other roles, like candy maker, you will need a few years of experience in commercial food production, and that experience is certainly an asset when applying.

And Purdys has the perks.

“Purdys offers a range of benefits, such as training and development, competitive compensation and of course, chocolate perks, in addition to a respectful and supportive work environment with huge growth opportunities,” the company told Daily Hive.

All we heard was “chocolate perks.”

The family-owned Canadian company was first established in 1907, so they have over 100 years of experience creating delicious treats.

Not only do they make good chocolate (hedgehogs, am I right?), but they also care about their communities.

Purdys has a donation matching program intended to support causes that are important to its employees and support non-profit organizations through their Purple Partnerships.

So, if you’re ready for a new role that leaves a good taste in your mouth, why not consider living out your Roald Dahl fantasies and working in a chocolate factory?