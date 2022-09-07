The holidays are nearly upon us, and one of the largest specialty arts and crafts retailers in North America is looking for over 700 employees in Canada.

Michaels is hosting a seasonal hiring event nationwide on Saturday, September 17, between 12 pm and 4 pm local time, and candidates are welcome to apply in advance online or in person.

For Toronto alone, over 300 seasonal positions will be up for grabs by qualified candidates who will be interviewed at the hiring event. Just last year, over 50% of seasonal hires transitioned to regular positions after the holidays wrapped up.

In fact, many of the seasonal hires go on to become members of store management and even corporate teams. Needless to say, these seasonal roles open up the door for potential opportunities and personal and professional growth.

“Everything we do is for our Makers, and our Seasonal Team Members are integral to this mission,” said Joe Venezia, EVP, Store and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.

Successful candidates who are brought on board for the holiday season will earn competitive wages, get flexible hours, and receive a 30% discount.

Those interested in seasonal positions can get more information and apply in advance on the official website.

Happy holiday season, and good luck to all!

Michaels Holiday Hiring Event

When: Saturday, September 17

Hours: 12 pm to 4 pm local time

Where: All Michaels locations