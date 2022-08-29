Out of stock: BC cannabis stores are drying up as hundreds lose their jobs

It likely won’t be long before cannabis users are forced to turn back to private dealers if they haven’t already, as BC cannabis stores are running extremely low on supply.

Even the government-run BC Cannabis Stores are running low. These supply woes all relate to the BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) job action that has impacted the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

The August 23 update from the BCGEU was relatively positive, saying that the BC government and the BCGEU had agreed to return to the bargaining table while logistics were still being worked out.

No update has been released from either side since then.

Daily Hive has heard reports from numerous stores around the province that they need to either shut down or reduce hours. It begs the question that if there’s nothing to sell, why do these stores need to be staffed? Countless jobs could be at risk, but hundreds may have already been lost.

We spoke to Jaclynn Pehota, the executive director at the Retail Cannabis Council of BC (RCCBC), about the situation.

Pehota believes a lack of planning on the BC government’s part has contributed significantly to the stores’ shortages stores and the jobs that have been lost.

“The product shortage is destroying any progress made with the consuming public regarding the legal market. The government’s lack of planning is causing consumers to flood back into the unregulated market. The illicit market is happily filling the gap.”

She estimates that 500 jobs have already been lost and fears 70% to 90% of private stores will be shuttering their businesses in the next five days.

“It is heartbreaking to watch unfold,” Pehota told Daily Hive.

“I estimate 30% to 50% of those that close their doors will not reopen if the job action isn’t resolved in the next 10 days.”

Daily Hive visited a BC Cannabis Store in Burnaby, and nearly every glass display had a sign that said there were supply issues, with empty shelves behind the glass.

There were no cannabis gummies in stock. For pre-rolls, there were only a couple of varieties in stock.

The notice read, “Inventory update: Due to current job action at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s cannabis distribution centre, some products may be out of stock.

“We apologize for this inconvenience.”

Pehota believes this has been a major blunder by the government.

“This is a complete failure on all fronts by our elected leaders and it will cost British Columbians dearly in the long run. Both in lost economic opportunities and the serious damage to the long-term health of the project of legalization.”