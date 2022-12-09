Baby bob cat dropping by to say hi to BC family goes viral (VIDEOS)

When a baby bobcat dropped by a BC family’s home, they had no idea that he would go on to delight millions.

Naomi Miller lives in Peachland, BC, in the Okanagan region, about a five-hour drive from Vancouver. Miller told Daily Hive that her video has just hit 2 million views on Instagram. “It’s so bizarre,” she said of the virality of her post.

“The experience itself was very special for us. My daughter, who happened to be home sick from school, spotted the bob kitten in our backyard, which isn’t unusual to see cats and other wildlife…but a wild cat was very shocking,” she said.

“I came downstairs to find him just sitting at our back door checking out our cat that was scratching at the door from the inside.”

“I quickly sat down to take photos to send to my older kids, that were at school and work, and that’s when I realized it was a kitten! I only recorded the video so I could send it to my teenagers because they’re obsessed with animals.”

Check out the videos on Instagram:

A post shared by Naomi Delta (@deltaandsound)

A post shared by Naomi Delta (@deltaandsound)

Miller, a foster parent who also runs a sound healing and yoga studio in Summerland, shared the video with her network. The response was so positive that she decided to post it to her business Instagram where it took off.

“Within an hour, it was at 100k, then 300, then 500k, so I decided to post it to Tik Tok just to see what would happen.”

Bob Kitten visit in Peachland BC #spiritanimal #Forbiddenkitten #spicykitty #peachlandbc

♬ original sound – Delta&Sound



“I never imagined the video would reach more than my business community. Delta & Sound is a sound healing centre in Summerland that has a really magical community and I knew they’d see the significance of a visit from such a rarely seen animal. I genuinely figured it wouldn’t reach much further than that.”

What do you think of this baby bobcat?