A Punjabi film breaking box office records was shot around Vancouver

A Punjabi romantic comedy filmed around Vancouver is breaking box office records in India, highlighting the potential for BC’s South Asian talent to be featured more prominently in the industry.

Box Office India shared a report yesterday suggesting the movie, Honsla Rakh, could end become the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide post-pandemic.

The movie is currently playing at SilverCity theatres across the Lower Mainland.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rokh, which translates to be patient, stars Diljit Dosanjh, an icon in the Punjabi entertainment scene.

#HonslaRakh BLOCK MAAR TA JATT NU 😂 ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/icEwKVFCKS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 28, 2021

Many movies filmed in Vancouver are depicted as taking place in other locations. In contrast, Honsla Rakh is one of the rare movies that take place and are filmed in Vancouver too.

#HonslaRakh Sonam Ji Da Haasa Baut Kacha.. Vich Hee Hass Pende aa Scene De 😂😂 Masi Complete Kita c Eh Scene Uton Snow Mukki Jandi c Saadi😂😂 Gore Aap Tan Bugi Jaee Kar Ke Gal Mukka Jande aa.. Sanu PANGA Paya Aa 🤣😂 ENJOY Movie IN THEATERS FOLKS 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/iZFB9ZTXoj — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 24, 2021

According to IMDB, the movie follows a single father of a seven-year-old boy, attempting to find love again and a mom for his son.

The movie grossed over $2 million worldwide in its opening weekend and pulled in just over $700,000 in the US and Canada. It is expected to surpass both numbers and gross over an estimated $9 million.