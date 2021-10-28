Hollywood NorthCuratedPop Culture

A Punjabi film breaking box office records was shot around Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 28 2021, 9:23 pm
A scene from Honsla Rakh (Diljit Dosanjh/YouTube)

A Punjabi romantic comedy filmed around Vancouver is breaking box office records in India, highlighting the potential for BC’s South Asian talent to be featured more prominently in the industry.

Box Office India shared a report yesterday suggesting the movie, Honsla Rakh, could end become the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide post-pandemic.

The movie is currently playing at SilverCity theatres across the Lower Mainland.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rokh, which translates to be patient, stars Diljit Dosanjh, an icon in the Punjabi entertainment scene.

Many movies filmed in Vancouver are depicted as taking place in other locations. In contrast, Honsla Rakh is one of the rare movies that take place and are filmed in Vancouver too.

According to IMDB, the movie follows a single father of a seven-year-old boy, attempting to find love again and a mom for his son.

The movie grossed over $2 million worldwide in its opening weekend and pulled in just over $700,000 in the US and Canada. It is expected to surpass both numbers and gross over an estimated $9 million.

