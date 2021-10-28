So Meta: What the world thinks of the Facebook name change

Facebook has shocked the world with the announcement of its name change, and it’s so meta.

Actually, it’s literally Meta, and that will be the new umbrella label under which all of Facebook’s products are listed.

Facebook is calling Meta the “next chapter of social connection,” and the new name was announced at their Facebook Connect event.

As you might have expected, the internet is reacting, and to say the reaction is mixed would be an understatement.

Facebook shared the announcement through an interesting animated video.

The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It’s a collective project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today. pic.twitter.com/655yFRm8yZ — Facebook (@Facebook) October 28, 2021

Not everyone is impressed by the change.

The team behind the Facebook’s name change to Meta pic.twitter.com/AWY2lrczsg — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 28, 2021

Facebook was recently mired in controversy after a whistleblower made internal documents public.

Many are bringing this up with the news of the name change.

Facebook just changed its name to “Meta”. You know what’s so Meta about it? That regardless of the name change, this is the SAME company that is responsible for spreading harmful misinformation & hate. WE SEE YOU. 👀 — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) October 28, 2021

Even Room Rater has gotten in on the social media storm, and they tend to be fairly lenient with their room reviews.

Books never read. Barbecue sauce not tasted. A dog never petted. Delete Facebook. 0/10 #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/yofSMVT0Ly — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) October 28, 2021

Along with the name change trending, #DeleteFacebook is also trending across Twitter.

“Our new name is Meta” pic.twitter.com/laGWvJ7Vs1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 28, 2021

Celebrities are also reacting to the name change.

Meta is even creepier than Facebook — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 28, 2021

Some are suggesting that this is an attempt by Facebook to escape the bad publicity it has received in recent weeks.

Can’t have problems with Facebook if the company isn’t called Facebook #Meta pic.twitter.com/AdZvrD1bWi — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) October 28, 2021

You can now visit Meta.com and see what Marc Zuckerberg has envisioned for the future of Facebook.

This would have been way more meta pic.twitter.com/qeNg8YZhvm — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 28, 2021

One thing seems to be clear: the name change is going to take some getting used to.

Gonna take awhile to get used to saying “He was radicalized in a META group” — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021

Sorry, Zuckerberg, but Ron Artest did it first.