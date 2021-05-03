Proud Boys Canada self-dissolves following terrorist group designation

The Proud Boys Canada chapter has officially dissolved itself, but some advocates worry members of the far-right movement will resurface under a new name.

Proud Boys Canada shared a statement to Telegram on Sunday announcing the group’s decision to self-dissolve.

“As of today there is officially no longer any Proud Boys in Canada, it’s officially dissolved,” the group said in a statement.

It also claimed Proud Boys Canada was never a terrorist or white supremacy group.

The announcement comes after the Government of Canada labelled the Proud Boys a terrorist organization due to their involvement with the Washington, DC, Capitol Riots in support of former US President Donald Trump.

But the Canadian Anti-Hate Network warns that the Proud Boys’ apparent disbandment doesn’t mean its far right members are gone for good.

In a series of tweets Monday, Canadian Anti-Hate Network said the Proud Boys members could keep organizing as part of a loose network, and may or may not rebrand.

“There are more true believers, supporters, and sympathizers within hate movements than there are self-identifying members of individual hate groups,” The Canadian Anti-Hate Network said.

“Treating ‘hate groups’ as an isolated problem is like playing whack-a-mole on the internet. The problem is hate movements.”

The Proud Boys was founded by Canadian Gavin McInnes, who also co-founded Vice Media.