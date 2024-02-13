News

Pro-Palestine demonstration shuts down Burrard Bridge Monday evening

Feb 13 2024, 3:09 am
Pro-Palestine demonstration shuts down Burrard Bridge Monday evening

A pro-Palestine demonstration shut down Burrard Bridge Monday evening.

Hundreds gathered in the Vancouver area calling for a permanent ceasefire amid the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters gathered around 6:30 pm causing significant delays for Vancouverites heading home during and after rush hour.

In an update around 7:20, Vancouver Police said protesters cleared off the bridge and marched east on Pacific Street.

TransLink tweeted that buses were detoured amid the demonstration.

