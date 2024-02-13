Pro-Palestine demonstration shuts down Burrard Bridge Monday evening

A pro-Palestine demonstration shut down Burrard Bridge Monday evening.

Hundreds gathered in the Vancouver area calling for a permanent ceasefire amid the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters gathered around 6:30 pm causing significant delays for Vancouverites heading home during and after rush hour.

Breaking: Mass action has shut down Burrard Street Bridge, one of the busiest bridges in Vancouver during rush hour. All eyes on Rafah. Gaza rises. Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea pic.twitter.com/y0FFlKf5Q2 — Harsha Walia (@HarshaWalia) February 13, 2024

Emergency protest blocking the Burrard bridge in Vancouver, in response to the inhumane bombing of the "safe zone" Rafah, Palestine, by the Israeli terrorist state pic.twitter.com/tV1iKochtp — fae ⵣ (@sunmieoww) February 13, 2024

Burrard Bridge taken tonight, with hundreds of passers-by joining in solidarity. In the words of one of the speakers, "this is a people's movement for humanity" 💔🇵🇸#freepalestine#ceasefirenow pic.twitter.com/GvlrwvGOIA — Anjali Appadurai (@AnjaliApp) February 13, 2024

Rafah! Rafah! Rafah! Rafah! In so-called vancouver on the Burrard bridge, Stolen Indigenous Lands #FreePalestine ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/1PB0nS7tvR — Jasminder (@jasminders_) February 13, 2024

In an update around 7:20, Vancouver Police said protesters cleared off the bridge and marched east on Pacific Street.

Update (7:18 p.m.): Protesters have cleared off of the Burrard Bridge. They are now marching east on Pacific Street. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 13, 2024

TransLink tweeted that buses were detoured amid the demonstration.