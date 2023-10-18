After announcing its first foray into the Canadian market just last year, legendary (and celeb fave) pizza joint Prince St. Pizza has finally shared its much-anticipated opening date.

Beginning October 26, you’ll be able to slake your cravings for ‘za at the Wellington Market housed at The Well, one of the city’s most anticipated developments.

Known for its spicy pepperoni slices, Prince St. Pizza joins other new locations announced recently, including in San Diego and Los Angeles, with the Six taking the crown as Canada’s only location.

Prince St. Pizza joins the ranks of other big-name spots, like Rosie’s, Lobster Burger Bar, La Cubana, and Hooky’s (not to mention lifestyle and retail brands like Sweat & Tonic) set to call the new development home.

While the massive new development was originally slated for spring 2023, it’s since been inching closer to opening, with several businesses, like Adidas, already opening their doors to the public in advance.