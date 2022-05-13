FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Toronto to become this popular New York pizza shop's newest home

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 13 2022, 1:20 pm
Toronto to become this popular New York pizza shop's newest home
@noleftovers and @psp_nyc/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
H Tasting Lounge

Seafood, Cocktails

H Tasting Lounge
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana

A beloved NYC pizza spot is opening its first-ever Canadian location next year and they have their eyes set on Toronto.

Prince St. Pizza, the popular New York eatery known for its pepperoni-loaded, square pizzas will open up shop in Toronto’s newest, massive mixed-use development with retail, commercial and rental spaces, The Well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince St. Pizza NYC (@psp_nyc)

The popular pizzeria managed to snag a spot, alongside many more restaurants to come in this new development.

“We’ve been looking for a location for the last year or so,” said a representative of PSP to Daily Hive in an email.

Though they have a location, an opening date has yet to be set as this project is still in the works, however, they’re aiming for the beginning of 2023.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.