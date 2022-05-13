Toronto to become this popular New York pizza shop's newest home

A beloved NYC pizza spot is opening its first-ever Canadian location next year and they have their eyes set on Toronto.

Prince St. Pizza, the popular New York eatery known for its pepperoni-loaded, square pizzas will open up shop in Toronto’s newest, massive mixed-use development with retail, commercial and rental spaces, The Well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince St. Pizza NYC (@psp_nyc)

You might also like: Silver Inn Restaurant: The birthplace of the iconic ginger beef dish

7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup event returns after two-year hiatus

It's official: Canada's first Michelin restaurant guide is launching in Toronto

The popular pizzeria managed to snag a spot, alongside many more restaurants to come in this new development.

“We’ve been looking for a location for the last year or so,” said a representative of PSP to Daily Hive in an email.

Though they have a location, an opening date has yet to be set as this project is still in the works, however, they’re aiming for the beginning of 2023.