Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were FIRED UP when Canucks scored

Someone get Harry and Meghan Vancouver Canucks jerseys, because I think they may be on the bandwagon.

There was a royal surprise at Rogers Arena Monday night, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance to see the Canucks defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-1.

Cameras caught the couple celebrating J.T. Miller’s third-period goal, and Harry seemed legitimately fired up, leaping to his feet and cheering. Meghan also joined in the standing ovation, and even did a bit of a dance while the Canucks goal song played.

Harry and Meghan are on the #Canucks bandwagon pic.twitter.com/AVgn8utkzy — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 21, 2023

Harry and Meghan are still here, and apparently cheering hard for the #Canucks pic.twitter.com/hORDYu55kT — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 21, 2023

Harry dropped the puck at centre ice for the ceremonial faceoff prior to the game.

Standing at centre ice with puck in hand, Harry apparently had to be told to drop it.

“I actually had to tell him because he keeps holding and smiling. I’d say ‘it’s time to drop it,’” Sharks alternate captain Tomas Hertl told reporters after the game.

“It was cool he came to the game and I hope he enjoyed it,” said Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who shook Harry’s hand at centre ice.

“Yeah, it was pretty cool,” added head coach Rick Tocchet who had an interaction with the Prince on the Canucks bench.

“I gave him a fist bump. I don’t know if you’re allowed to do that. I did it though. He did it. He kinda looked at me, but he did it.”