Prince Harry didn't know what to do during Canucks ceremonial faceoff

Prince Harry stood at centre ice, smiling. Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and San Jose Sharks alternate captain Tomas Hertl were smiling too.

They were smiling and smiling, and smiling.

Ok, that’s enough. Is anyone going to drop the puck?

It seems the royal puck-dropper wasn’t sure what to do, so both hockey players gave him a ceremonial faceoff tip.

“I actually had to tell him because he keeps holding and smiling,” Hertl told reporters after the game. “I’d say ‘it’s time to drop it.'”

“It’s a cool moment,” Hertl added. “For sure I will remember that one.”

Prince Harry drops the puck between Quinn Hughes and Tomas Hertl before tonight's #Canucks game pic.twitter.com/KdmPjyazw7 — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 21, 2023

The ceremonial faceoff was one of two near bloopers, as Harry almost fell to the ice prior to being introduced. Harry was seen slipping on the carpet as he stepped off the Canucks bench.

When asked by Daily Hive what he said to Harry at centre ice, Hughes said he couldn’t remember, but you can see in the video that the Canucks captain chimed in too.

“It was cool he came to the game and I hope he enjoyed it,” Hughes said.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet also had a fun interaction with Prince Harry as he walked by the Canucks bench.

“I gave him a fist bump. I don’t know if you’re allowed to do that,” Tocchet told reporters. “I did it though. He did it. He kinda looked at me, but he did it.”

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, once dropped the puck at a Canucks-Sharks game in Vancouver, back in 2002. Unlike the Queen, who left after the first period, Harry and Meghan Markle stayed for the whole game. Not only that, they appeared to be fired up when the Canucks scored in the third period.