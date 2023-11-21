Royalty was in the house on Monday night in Vancouver.

And we’re not talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, although they were in the house as well.

No, we’re talking about the NHL’s leading scorer, Quinn Hughes.

Hughes already reigns supreme in Canucks lore. He’s the best defenceman in franchise history and better yet, he’s just entering his prime.

Heading into the game, Hughes was tied with teammates J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson for the NHL lead in points.

By the end of the night, he had the lead all by himself.

Hughes added a goal and an assist as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Monday night, snapping their two-game losing skid.

The goal that Hughes potted opened the scoring midway through the second period. It was arguably the most electrifying goal of the 24-year-old’s NHL career.

To me, this is cinema pic.twitter.com/62s0tYbmEq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 21, 2023

That’s saying something, considering that he scored the overtime winner against the New York Islanders less than a week ago.

Hughes now has eight goals this season, which ties his career high in just 19 games

He scored eight goals twice in a season before. The first was during his rookie season in 2019-20, which he accomplished in 68 games. Hughes also scored eight goals during the 2021-22 season in 78 games.

Miller tried his best to keep pace with Hughes by scoring a goal himself in the third period to give the Canucks an insurance marker. However, Hughes’ assist on the goal meant that he maintained the NHL scoring lead all by himself.

The Orlando, Florida native now has 30 points in 19 games. He’s the fastest defenceman to record 30 points in an NHL season since Calgary Flames blueliner Al MacInnis did so back in 1990-91.

Only one other defenceman in NHL history has recorded 30 points in fewer than 20 games to start a season. You might have heard of him, but a guy named Bobby Orr did so on five occasions.

Hughes picked a good night to steal the headline with his gaudy point totals and highlight-reel goal, as Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar was starting to cut into some of Hughes’ Norris and Hart love with a stellar month of November.

Well, Makar might lead the NHL with 18 points so far in November, but it’s Hughes who has the overall NHL lead in points.

Hughes also became the second-fastest Canuck to record 30 points in a season in 40 years. The last Canucks player to record more than 30 points in 19 games was Toni Tanti, who did so during the 1983-84 campaign.

We’re nearly at the quarter-pole of the 2023-24 NHL season, and Hughes is on pace for 34 goals and 129 points.

Only two defenceman have recorded more than 103 points in one NHL season. Those guys are the aforementioned Orr and former Edmonton Oilers great, Paul Coffey.