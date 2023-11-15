"The Price is Right" contestant gets second chance at trip to New West

A contestant on the Price is Right who overestimated the value of a trip to New Westminster is getting a second chance to vacation in the local suburb.

In a recent Price is Right segment, the contestant, Phillip (according to his name tag), had to play the balance game to win “an amazing trip to beautiful Canada.”

The show’s host, Drew Carey, explained that Phillip and a guest would be flown into Vancouver from Los Angeles and then driven to New Westminster for a six-night stay at the Inn at the Quay.

Phillip guessed that the total price of the trip would be $8,280.

However, he and Carey were shocked by the actual value — just $5,280.

Since Phillip thought so highly of the BC city, a social media user suggested the contestant should still get that trip.

“He lost, time to find him and give him an experience!” Andrew, or @adfvbricks on X, posted, tagging the City of New Westminster and its tourism board.

It didn’t take long for Andrew’s posts to catch the attention of Tourism New Westminster, which has since prompted a search for the Price is Right contestant to bring him to the local city.

In the spirit of fun, we invite everyone to join us in the #SearchForPhillip. Let's bring the contestant from the @PriceIsRight to New Westminster! The Tourism Board is excited to extend a special invitation for Phillip to experience New West. https://t.co/gHBp9M8zrw pic.twitter.com/nWt0Zs4Fbc — Tourism New Westminster (@TourismNewWest) November 14, 2023

Tourism New Westminster went one step further — extending a special invite to the contestant for an all-expenses-paid trip to the city along the Lower Fraser River.

According to social media posts, the package the centre is offering includes plane tickets from LA to Vancouver and a four-night stay at the Inn at the Quay, which has a view of the river.

It added it will throw in “amazing gastronomic experiences, two tickets to the Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience, and a beer tasting at one of our fantastic breweries for two people!”

Help us unravel this mystery and showcase the unique charm of our city by using the hashtag #SearchForPhillip or tag/DM @tourismnewwest! — Tourism New Westminster (@TourismNewWest) November 14, 2023

Of course, if Phillip accepts the generous invite, he’ll just be a short train ride from downtown Vancouver.