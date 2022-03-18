Vancouver-based Pressboard, a top analytics and reporting platform for branded content, was acquired this week by the world’s leading partnership management platform in a deal that will help both companies take business to the next level.

Impact.com made the acquisition announcement this week, and Pressboard co-founder Jerrid Grimm told Daily Hive that he is thrilled for the new opportunities ahead for his team.

“My co-founder, Tiam Korki, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Grimm said. “We always said that we would know it was time to sell the company when we found people that could help us take it further than we could do on our own.

“Impact.com is a perfect home for our team, our product, and our customers. They have a global reach, an amazingly talented team, and a vision that is incredibly similar to what Tiam and I first set out to do.”



Pressboard was founded by Grimm and Korki in 2014 and builds technology that helps media companies and advertisers understand how their content is performing. The publishers use the technology to analyze and improve the branded articles, videos, and social posts it publishes on behalf of itsclients.



“Impact.com’s acquisition of Pressboard aligns with our mission to revolutionize and power the partnership economy,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO of impact.com in a release. “To succeed in this highly competitive landscape, publishers, brands, and agencies must be equipped with best-in-class technology to drive profitable revenue.

“The future of commerce is content-driven, and this acquisition allows for more publishers to meet the demands of today’s digital consumers with authentic experiences that deliver real results.”



Impact.com acquired Pressboard for an undisclosed amount and will also incorporate all of its employees. Pressboard is a remote-first company that is headquartered in Vancouver and has hubs in Toronto and New York.

According to Alison Pfaff, President at Hearst StoryStudio in a statement, branded content is the product that’s the most talked-about across the publishing industry.

“This is a smart acquisition by impact.com as publishers will continue to look for opportunities to create authentic content that resonates with consumers and, in turn, move away from more traditional advertising tactics that make consumers turn a blind eye,” said Pfaff.



Grimm told Daily Hive that Vancouver is becoming a leading city for Marketing Technology (MarTech) businesses to thrive, and gave a nod to another local company for paving the way.

“Hootsuite showed us that it was possible to build the technology that supported marketers from anywhere in the world, even Vancouver,” shared Grimm. “You didn’t need to be close to the marketers geographically, so long as your tools solved a problem for them.

“Vancouver went from a city where only a couple dozen people really had any experience in MarTech to one with thousands of highly experienced technologists, product managers, and salespeople, almost overnight. For the next MarTech company that is founded here, they have an incredible pool of talent to choose from. All that, plus you can go snowboarding.”

As the digital landscape continues to evolve for publishers and advertisers, Grimm, Korki, and Pressboard are ready to help them reach their goals with the help of impact.com.

“We’re both excited to see this vision through, and now with impact.com we have a helluva lot more horsepower to do it,” said Grimm.

For more information, visit PressboardMedia.com.