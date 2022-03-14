Vancouver-based luxury cosmetics company Goal Digger Cosmetics was created to empower women to be their absolute best selves in every aspect of their lives. The inspiration to launch the beauty brand came to founder Ivonne Carrillo when she was feeling anything but.

“When COVID first struck the world in 2020, I was laid off from my position at a law firm downtown. Just like many people I was let go as I was not an ‘essential’ employee to this multi-million-dollar company,” Carrillo said to Daily Hive.

The period was filled with anxiety and uncertainty for Carrilo, who was hurt by how easy it was for her former company to get rid of her

“After many emotional breakdowns and fears of being a ‘nobody,’ I had an epiphany which triggered a fight-or-flight response. I was going to build something that was mine and I wasn’t going to give anyone the chance to fire me again.”

That’s when Carillo decided to pursue her dream by launching Goal Digger Cosmetics and her hard work is paying off. The beauty brand is currently carried by 10 retailers across Canada and future expansion plans to the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I created Goal Digger Cosmetics because I saw a huge lack of women empowerment within the beauty industry,” explained Carillo. “I found that while many brands promote confidence and beautiful makeup, I had yet to find a brand that genuinely cared about their audience being their absolute best self in every aspect of their lives.”

A Goal Digger is described on the company’s website as “a woman who works hard, stands proud, and helps her fellow sisters rise up.” The products, which ship worldwide from the company’s website, include a variety of lashes, limp plumpers, and two new three-in-one palettes launching this month.

“All of our products are tested for months at a time to ensure quality. This is why we work closely with production so we have complete control of the product,” said Carillo. “In addition to our quality, Goal Digger Cosmetics aims to end animal cruelty which is why our products are 100% vegan and not tested on animals.”

The attention to detail has won fans throughout the beauty and film industry. Goal Digger Cosmetics has been featured by beauty and fashion blogs, been used by popular reality stars, and been used backstage on movie sets.

Carillo also plans on organizing anti-bullying, self-love programs in schools and community centres to teach young women effective ways to deal with social issues.

“I attribute our success to our community. We are all like-minded individuals trying to make it in the beauty industry,” Carillo shared. “They help us with names, designs, and showcase our products through their social media outlets. Without our strong community, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The path to entrepreneurial success isn’t easy, but it is one that Carillo encourages everyone to follow.

“I used to see business as a scary, challenging monster, and now I embrace every challenge and deem it as an opportunity to learn and grow,” Carillo said. “The reality is that we came into this world with all the confidence and power to do everything that we want to do, but somewhere along our journey, we encountered situations that negatively impacted our self-esteem.

“I want everyone to know that sky is the limit when you work hard and train your mind to be your friend. When you let go of the fearful voice inside you telling you that you can’t do it, you open yourself up to opportunity.”