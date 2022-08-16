Afuri Ramen and Dumpling opened its first Canadian location in Richmond back in 2019, and now it’s Vancouver’s turn to get an outpost.

The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant.

Afuri is known for its signature Yuzu Shio Ramen and full touchscreen ordering.

In Richmond, the brand also offers winged buta gyoza, steamed and crispy gyoza dishes, vegan cashew gyoza, steamed buns, Gohan rice bowls, and karaage fried chicken. For drinks, the brand typically carries local beer, wine, sake, and house-made ginger ale, along with a selection of original cocktails and mocktails made by Afuri’s bartenders.

Afuri currently operates several eateries outside of its founding country of Japan in the US and Portugal.

The Vancouver location will be celebrating its grand opening on August 20 at 11:30 am. Be sure to make your calendar!

Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

