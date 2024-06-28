NewsPolitics

BC Premier David Eby and Dr. Cailey Lynch welcome baby girl

BC Premier David Eby welcomed a baby girl this week, sharing photos from the hospital with his wife and new daughter.

The premier announced last year that his wife, Dr. Cailey Lynch, was pregnant with their third child and was due in 2024.

On Thursday afternoon, Eby shared a post including images from the delivery with Lynch smiling and baby Gwen sleeping.

“Gwen’s name comes from Great Grandma, long time Victoria resident, born on the Prairies. Thanks to our obstetrics team, the great nursing and hospital staff for all your amazing work,” he wrote.

Lynch works as a family doctor in Vancouver, and the couple already have two children together — Ezra and Iva.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Eby and Lynch on social media.

Eby took over as BC’s premier in 2022 after former premier John Horgan stepped down following a cancer diagnosis.

