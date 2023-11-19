BC Premier David Eby to welcome new baby next year

BC Premier David Eby announced Sunday that he and wife Dr. Cailey Lynch are expecting their third child.

Lynch, who’s a family doctor in Vancouver, and Eby already have two children together, Ezra and Iva.

“I couldn’t be happier than to be surrounded by family and 700 of our closest friends to announce that Cailey and I are expecting our third child in June,” the premier posted on X.

I couldn’t be happier than to be surrounded by family and 700 of our closest friends to announce that Cailey and I are expecting our third child in June! pic.twitter.com/68Zi6W1E6K — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) November 18, 2023

Eby, 47, took over as premier of BC last yera after John Horgan stepped down following a battle with cancer.