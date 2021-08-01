Over $70K raised for BC teacher injured in tragic car accident

More than $70,000 has been raised to aid the recovery of a British Columbian elementary school teacher injured in a tragic car accident.

Prab Kohar is fighting for her life at Vancouver General Hospital after a “frightening” car accident on July 25.

Kohar is in critical condition with severe third degree burns on her upper body and face, and doctors are working to determine the extent of her brain injury.

A GoFundMe page set up by her family describes Kohar as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece, dog mom, and elementary school teacher” who is adored by all.

“Prab has always been a selfless individual who needs your help now,” organizer Tania Paneet wrote.

“Prab’s recovery is going to be a long journey, which will include numerous operations such as skin grafts…We ask everyone that she has crossed paths with to come together to help her during her road to recovery.”

As of August 1, the fundraiser has reached $77,202, far surpassing its original $25,000 goal.

“Our family can’t even begin to express how thankful we are for all the love and support for our Prab,” Paneet wrote. “Prab is alive, fighting hard and strong.”

Donations to Kohar’s recovery can be made here.