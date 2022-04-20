Possible human remains reported at two locations in Whalley: RCMP

Surrey RCMP received two reports of what are believed to be partial human remains in Whalley on April 17 and April 19.

Although they have not been identified, police say “the remains are believed to be from the same origin.”

The first report on April 17 came in just before 9 am. Officers attended the area by Hilton Road and 111a Avenue and “learned that a person located the possible remains in some bushes,” according to a statement from Surrey RCMP.

The second report was made on April 19, around 1 pm. When police showed up at 135A Street and 106 Avenue, they inspected the scene and say they “believed the remains to be human.”

“The area surrounding where the remains were located was immediately secured and later processed by the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Service,” the statement says.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating with help from the BC Coroners Service.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.