"Illegal" tenants evicted after 27 police visits to problem property in Langley

The tenants of a “problem property” in Langley have finally been evicted after police visited an astounding 27 times over the last year, according to a statement from RCMP.

The home near 204th Street and 78th Avenue was attended by officers for fentanyl trafficking, possession of stolen property, robbery with a firearm, breach of the peace, mischief, and bylaws offences.

“These calls for service were very rarely minor in nature and included a shooting, a home invasion, drugs and weapons,” says the statement.

“Virtually every team within Langley RCMP as well as some integrated units attended the residence to deal with issues arising.”

Some of the units that had to help include General Duty, Community Policing, Drug Section, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, and Township of Langley Bylaws.

Langley RCMP Community Policing Officers and Township of Langley Bylaws worked together to evict the tenants who were living in the residence illegally.

“This is one of the many success stories of the recent collaboration of the Langley Joint Operations Task Force,” says the statement.

“It is hoped the removal of these poorly behaved people can provide a measure of comfort to the neighbourhood residents.”