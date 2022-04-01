Man dies in hospital after police-involved shooting in Surrey

A man has died in hospital, and BC’s Independent Investigations Office has been called in after an incident involving police in Surrey early Friday morning.

At 5:41 am, officers received a call about an attempted armed robbery near 144 Street and 108 Avenue. The caller said a man reportedly pulled a weapon on a woman and attempted to rob her.

@iiobc is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting incident in Surrey https://t.co/LwCxY9SMDG — IIOBC (@iiobc) April 1, 2022

A second call came in one minute later from another man who said he was the “victim of a carjacking involving a weapon.”

According to the IIO, shortly after 7 am, police located a man matching the description of the suspect and chased after him.

“During the course of the foot pursuit there was a confrontation and the police officer fired their weapon striking the man. First-aid was provided and he was transported to hospital where he later died,” reads the release.

“There was a series of incidents this morning that have greatly impacted residents in our community, as well as all the officers who responded to the scene,” explains Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP. “We are ensuring that all those affected by these incidents, including our officers, are supported during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man.”

Witnesses are being asked to contact the IIO.

As the matter is now under investigation, no further information will be released by police.