City of Port Coquitlam crews undertaking three-day cleaning blitz of the entire city

Proactive maintenance appears to be the name of the game for the City of Port Coquitlam, as municipal government crews will be deployed across the city for three consecutive days this month in a blanket blitz of cleaning.

From July 10 to 13, crews will target one zone of the municipality’s three zones per day to clean public spaces — filtering through each zone for up to five hours per day, including the use of street sweepers.

The blitz will target roadside garbage, clean catch basins, clean trails, sweep streets, remove garbage and other debris in public parks, clean illegal dumping, and remove graffiti.

During the “City Litter Cleanup Blitz,” crews will be equipped with litter pickers and buckets, with work starting on the downtown zone before moving to the two other zones that make up the city, which has a land area of about 30 sq km and a population of over 60,000 residents.

Residents driving through these areas on the blitz day can expect some minor delays.

“Keeping our city beautiful, clean and safe is a core responsibility of the city and a key part of our of getting the basics right approach. Delivering these core city services that matter to our community are exactly what residents and businesses pay property taxes for,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West in a statement.

“Keeping our city looking its best takes everyone’s help. Improving the cleanliness of our streets and open spaces in our community makes it more attractive, more enjoyable for everyone and instills civic pride.”

1/ Building on our successful pothole blitz, @CityofPoCo will have its first ever Cleanup Blitz. In 3 days, city crews will clean up all litter, debris & graffiti in the entire city. Cleanliness is a core municipal responsibility & builds civic pride. We’re getting it done! pic.twitter.com/tQTrxtbOG8 — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) July 6, 2023

3/Keeping our city beautiful, clean and safe is a core responsibility of the city and a key part of our of getting the basics right approach. Delivering these core city services that matter to our community are exactly what residents and businesses pay property taxes for. — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) July 6, 2023

The Cleanup Blitz supplements the regular maintenance efforts of crews that are deployed daily to pick up litter, sweep streets, and empty street and park garbage bins.

This past spring, Port Coquitlam also undertook a “pothole blitz,” repairing well over a hundred potholes over several days after conducting citywide inspections.

And just last month, the municipal government also enforced its bylaws banning open drug use in public spaces.

Based on social media reactions, West’s leadership to date of focusing on the basics and core responsibilities of a municipal government has resonated with his constituents, and he was re-elected for a second term last year through acclamation — without any opposition.

Thanks Mayor, so refreshing to see a city official understand what he was elected to do.

Unlike some who venture into international relations, trying to save entire World’s environment and human rights , fighting for social justice and such on municipal taxpayer dollars.

❤️🍺 — Handsome (@Handsomeducklin) July 6, 2023

Is there any chance you could trade municipalities with @MayorofBurnaby? Your vision is much more closely aligned with my @CleanUpBurnaby Campaign. — Martin Kendell (@burnabymartin) July 6, 2023