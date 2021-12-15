There’s no doubt about it; the last couple of years have been hard on everyone; have you been naughty or nice?

With that said, Pornhub has released its yearly review for 2021, including Canada’s most popular searches.

The Canadian-owned internet pornography website says Pornhub’s statisticians have sifted through “billions of visits to see what content defined the year.”

According to the popular site (the link is SFW, no need for an incognito browser), Canada has the 7th highest daily traffic around the world for Pornhub visits, wedged in between a threesome of Mexico (6th) and Germany (8th).

The website says the top 20 countries represent 79% of Pornhub’s daily traffic.

In Pornhub’s full 2021 Year in Review (yes, this is a thing that exists and is proven mathematically, statistically and scientifically correct in the porn world), Canada’s top three most searched terms were “hentai,” “lesbian,” and “MILF.”

“‘Hentai’ bumped ‘lesbian’ for the number one search spot in Canada,” says the website. “Canadians were big-time into ‘big tits’ as its rank increased by +11 in 2021.”

Canadian trending searches included “milf amateur” (an increase of 385%), “lesbian scissoring” (+321%) and “dry humping” (+190%). When compared to the rest of the world, Canadian visitors are 93% more likely to view the “fingering” category, 72% more into “female orgasm,” and 51% more into “solo female videos.”

Canada’s top pornstar searches include Lana Rhoades, Riley Reid, and Abella Danger, but if anyone asks, a simple “I’ve never heard of ’em” works just fine.

Pornhub says the big increase in “Gloryhole” searches may be a result of some government authorities (like BC health officials) recommending that a hole in a wall or other barrier could help avoid COVID-19 transmission during sexual encounters.

Canada spends an average of 9 minutes and 48 seconds per visit, and the 18 to 24 age group make up for the country’s most viewed demographic, at 29%. Canada’s most popular platform for porn-watching (or Pornhub research) is a mobile phone, at 84%

Across the globe, Pornhub says the top three searches are “hentai,” “romance,” and “group sex.” A lengthy amount of data — including popular video game searches, movie characters, and how worldwide events impact viewership — is available on the review.

Keep it up, Canada.