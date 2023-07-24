Popeyes fans… some big news was announced today.

Last month, the popular chicken chain announced its first permanent addition to the chicken sandwiches roster since it launched in 2020 — the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. Today, a new limited-time menu item was launched across Canada.

Crispy Chicken Wraps are now available in Canadian restaurants.

These new wraps are made with the popular chicken tenders along with the fresh additions of lettuce, tomato, and mild or spicy sauce, all of which are wrapped up in a soft tortilla.

“At Popeyes, we’re focused on keeping it fresh — innovating our menu to offer our guests even more variety to satisfy their cravings,” said Rob Manuel, general manager of Popeyes Canada, in a press release.

“As part of that work, we’re thrilled to introduce the Crispy Chicken Wrap, a great everyday option for lunch or dinner. This new Wrap features Popeyes mild chicken tenders you know and love, but in a new format that’s great for on-the-go,” Manuel added.

The American chain known for its crispy-fried goodness launched this new item on July 24. Go in and try out the new item added to its chicken family!

Popeyes currently operates over 3,300 restaurants across Canada and the US.