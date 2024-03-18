Police shoot and injure man believed to have gun in Surrey

BC’s police watchdog is investigating an incident where police shot and injured a man in Surrey on Sunday.

The Independent Investigations Office said police officers received word a man had a gun near 152 Street and 104 Avenue. Police identified a suspect and approached him, but said he fled when approached.

Two officers from the Surrey Police Service located the suspect shortly after, and said he produced a weapon.

One of the Surrey Police Service officers fired at the man, injuring him. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” the IIO said in a statement Monday.

Surrey RCMP are still investigating the report about the weapon, and ask anyone with information to call them at 604-599-0502.

The IIO investigates all police-involved incidents in BC where someone is seriously hurt or killed.