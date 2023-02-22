Police inaction did not contribute to UBC student's death: IIO

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has determined police officers’ inaction in responding to an incident involving a UBC student “did not contribute to the student’s tragic death.”

According to the IIO, around 10 am on November 14, RCMP responded to a call to a UBC student’s residence. The student was found in medical distress and officers attended to the student until Emergency Health Services arrived.

The male student was transported to the hospital and died on November 20.

In early February, the IIO took over the investigation after RCMP learned two calls had been made to 911 from the student’s phone before 10 am November 14.

“It is reported that there was no audio heard on either call. It was also alleged that there were missed return calls on the deceased’s phone before 10:00 am from a number that displayed as Vancouver Police,” a statement from the IIO read.

In an update Tuesday, the IIO confirmed, “The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including information from ECOMM and police records – and determined that as no police officer was notified prior to 10:00 a.m.”

The IIO investigation has since been concluded.