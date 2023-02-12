IIO investigating after UBC student dies 

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said it had been called in to investigate the death of a UBC student.

According to the IIO, around 10 am, November 14, RCMP responded to a call to a UBC student’s residence.

The student was found in medical distress and officers attended to the student until Emergency Health Services arrived.

The male student was transported to the hospital and died on November 20.

Earlier this month, the IIO added that RCMP learned two calls had been made to 911 from the student’s phone before 10 am November 14.

“It is reported that there was no audio heard on either call. It was also alleged that there were missed return calls on the deceased’s phone before 10:00 am from a number that displayed as Vancouver Police,” a statement from the IIO reads.

The IIO was informed of these calls on February 6 and is investigating “to determine if police were notified of the 911 calls prior to 10:00 a.m., and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death.”

If you have any information or video footage of the incident, the IIO says you can contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.