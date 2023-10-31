The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a crash in Kitsilano that killed one pedestrian and injured another earlier this month.

A 53-year-old woman died after being struck by a grey Mazda CX-5 and a white Toyota Prius on the evening of October 19 near Balsam Street and West 4th Avenue.

The woman and the 48-year-old man were both pedestrians standing on the southeast corner of the intersection when they were hit.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time of the incident.

The woman’s condition worsened after she was admitted to hospital, and she died from her injuries six days later, on October 25.

The drivers and passengers of the Mazda and Toyota were unharmed.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident and is asking that any witnesses or drivers with dash-cam video call 604-717-3012.