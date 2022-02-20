Two police incidents at Ottawa "Freedom Convoy" under investigation

It’s been an intense weekend in Ottawa where police have been moving to push out demonstrators occupying the city for weeks.

Now, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – an independent government agency that investigates police officer conduct – has announced it will be investigating two separate police-involved incidents that happened during the demonstrations in Ottawa.

According to a release, SIU’s preliminary information suggests that the first incident happened on Friday, February 18 at around 5:14 pm.

“There was an interaction between a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse and a 49-year-old woman on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue,” said SIU. The woman has since reported a serious injury.

In videos posted to social media, it looked like mounted officers used horses to help dispel the crowd, knocking some to the ground.

The second incident happened the next day on Saturday, February 19.

At around 7:18 pm, “Vancouver Police Department officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (less-lethal firearms) at individuals in the area of Sparks Street and Bank Street,” said SIU. No injuries related to this incident have been reported yet.

Any individuals who were struck by a projectile are asked to contact SIU.

Now, there are six investigators and two forensic investigators assigned to the two cases.

SIU is looking for information, including photos and videos, of the incidents that could help investigators. You can report the information online or by calling lead investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

“We respect the oversight process and will always fully cooperate,” said Ottawa Police in a tweet.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, protesters were assaulting officers with weapons on the weekend, warranting police deployment of “mid-range impact weapons (ARWEN) to stop the violent actions of the protesters.”

The police are nearing 200 arrests as the demonstration drags on, including arrests of key demonstration organizers.