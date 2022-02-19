Evidence of police using horses and pepper spray to combat the Ottawa “freedom” convoy protestors has sparked conversations across the country.

One video shows Ottawa Police Service pushing through a packed crowd before two people fall down. One horse is shown stepping on an elderly woman with a walker.

Ottawa Police Horses Trample Protestors Increasing Tensions Between Protestors and Police Credit: https://t.co/54dcfpPRvY pic.twitter.com/yAbVsAQcsn — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2022

According to Ottawa Police, anyone who fell got up and walked away.

“We hear your concern for people on the ground after the horses dispersed a crowd,” they tweeted. “We’re unaware of any injuries.”

We hear your concern for people on the ground after the horses dispersed a crowd. Anyone who fell got up and walked away. We’re unaware of any injuries. A bicycle was thrown at the horse further down the line and caused the horse to trip. The horse was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/tgfsl6uxT7 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

Demonstrators that gathered to oppose the COVID-19 vaccine and mask-wearing mandates were met with cops on horseback.

In a video shared on social media, protestors can be heard crying out for the police to stop pushing through the crowd until two people fall down.

Oh look, there’s that ‘bike’ that was thrown in the way of predominantly peaceful Ottawa police officers riding horses. pic.twitter.com/o8LmGHyy2Z — Mark Kelly🇬🇧 (@MarkKL29) February 19, 2022

“They just trampled that lady. They just fully trampled that lady,” the person taking the video said.

The Ottawa Police responded to citizen concerns on Twitter.

“The protesters continued their assaultive behaviour with the police line, to prevent an escalation or further injury, mounted officers were sent in to create critical space between the police line and protesters,” they said.

Increasing violence and multiple weapon seizures spurred Prime Minister Trudeau to employ the Emergencies Act in mid-February.

Both during and before the announcement, he told the convoy participants to go home, warning those that remained would be subject to arrest.

DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested. pic.twitter.com/DUmfP52umU — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

Ottawa Police added on Twitter someone threw a bicycle at the horse further down the line, causing the horse to trip.

“The horse was uninjured,” they said.

They also confirmed officers are using “chemical irritants” against protestors “in an effort to stop the assaultive behaviour and for officer safety.”

Protesters continue to be aggressive and assaultive on officers. They are refusing to comply with the orders to move. You will have seen officers use a chemical irritant in an effort to stop the assaultive behavior and for officer safety. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022



Just before 10 am on February 19, they arrested 47 people that day. Since February 18, they have towed 38 vehicles.

“Police arrested protesters wearing body armor, they had smoke grenades on them and miscellaneous fireworks in their bags,” they tweeted.

“Additional smoke grenades and fireworks were located and seized in a vehicle on Wellington.”

Although protestors were launching gas canisters at police, police have not retaliated with gas.