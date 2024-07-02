Several Irish news publications are reporting that a Canadian tourist has died following an assault that took place in Dublin, Ireland, last month.

According to The Irish Times, a 41-year-old man visiting from Montreal was injured during an assault on the morning of June 23 on O’Connell Street in Dublin and later died in hospital.

Irish police — known as the Gardaí — confirmed to Daily Hive that it is continuing to investigate an assault that occurred on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street on June 23.

Police added that the victim was in his 40s and was taken to Mater Hospital to be treated, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Gardaí officials noted that four men have been arrested in connection with this incident, and two of them have been charged and have appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

“As this matter is currently before the courts no further information is available. Investigations are ongoing,” added the police force. It did not confirm whether the victim was from Canada.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Daily Hive that a Canadian has died in Ireland but did not confirm if the death was linked to the June 23 incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased,” stated the agency in an email to Daily Hive Canada, noting that it was “aware of the death.”

Global Affairs noted that Canadian officials are providing consular assistance to the family.

“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” concluded the agency.