Police incident on East Hastings set to impact rush-hour traffic

Sarah Anderson
Feb 9 2023, 10:48 pm
Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock

A police incident on a major artery in Vancouver could cause delays during the afternoon rush hour.

On Thursday, February 9, the Vancouver Police Department shared on Twitter that East Hastings Street was closed to westbound traffic between Columbia and Carrall streets, following reports of a man “throwing debris from the window of an SRO.”

Bus routes have been redirected. TransLink provided a Rider Alert on Twitter warning of the impacted routes, including the 14 UBC and the 16 Arbutus.

Commuters heavily rely on East Hastings to get to and from the downtown core. Follow the VPD on Twitter to get the latest updates, and prepare to potentially adjust your afternoon and evening travel plans.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information and will update this story.

More to come…

