Police incident on East Hastings set to impact rush-hour traffic

A police incident on a major artery in Vancouver could cause delays during the afternoon rush hour.

On Thursday, February 9, the Vancouver Police Department shared on Twitter that East Hastings Street was closed to westbound traffic between Columbia and Carrall streets, following reports of a man “throwing debris from the window of an SRO.”

#VanTraffic: Traffic westbound on E.Hastings between Columbia and Carrall is closed, and buses are being diverted, after reports of a man throwing debris from the window of an SRO. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 9, 2023

Bus routes have been redirected. TransLink provided a Rider Alert on Twitter warning of the impacted routes, including the 14 UBC and the 16 Arbutus.

You might also like: Winner, winner chicken dinner: Cheapest poultry prices at the grocery store this week

74-year-old woman randomly assaulted at bus stop in Vancouver

Knix is hiring for its first-ever warehouse sale in Vancouver

#RiderAlert 14 UBC, 16 Arbutus, 20 Downtown, & R5 Hastings St to Burrard Station detour. Regular route to Hastings and Main then Main, Pender, Granville, resume regular route due to road block. ^kv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 9, 2023

Commuters heavily rely on East Hastings to get to and from the downtown core. Follow the VPD on Twitter to get the latest updates, and prepare to potentially adjust your afternoon and evening travel plans.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information and will update this story.

More to come…