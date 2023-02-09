Near where the attack occurred (Google Maps)

Vancouver Police have arrested a 32-year-old after a senior was assaulted while waiting at a bus stop in Chinatown.

According to police, a 74-year-old woman was standing at a bus stop near Main and Keefer streets around 5:30 am before a stranger walked up behind her and pushed her to the ground.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department said that officers located the suspect and made a quick arrest because an “astute bystander” called 911 right after witnessing the assault,

Police have also named the suspect, Alan Kipson, who is being charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Sadly, Chinatown has been the subject of many Vancouver Police investigations over the last couple of years, many concerning random assaults or attacks, and many against people in their senior years.

Less than a year ago, VPD arrested someone after an assault on a man and her toddler.

Not long after that, a beloved Chinatown security guard, a senior, was randomly assaulted in another Vancouver stranger attack.

ABC Vancouver has pledged its desire to make Chinatown a safer and more desirable neighbourhood. Last month, many tears were shed at a council meeting at Vancouver City Hall, with concerned residents sharing their own stories of feeling unsafe.

City of Vancouver staff outlined a $2 million “urgent relief plan” to help support the community.