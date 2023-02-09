Knix is having a massive warehouse sale and underwear is 65% off

Time to restock your underwear drawer! Knix, a popular intimates brand that’s changing the game, is having a massive warehouse sale in Vancouver this month.

According to Knix, the sale is happening from February 24 to 26 from 10 am to 8 pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

From period panties and life-saving anti-chafe shorts to comfortable bras and well-fitting thongs, you’re going to want to take this as your opportunity to invest in your imitates for less.

Here’s a look at what’s going to be on sale:

Bottoms: up to 55% off

Bras: up to 55% off

Lounge: up to 55% off

Swim: up to 65% off

Tops: up to 65% off

Underwear: up to 65% off

At the sale, there will not be fitting rooms available, but if you already know your size, that won’t be an issue.

Plus, you might be able to try things on over your clothes with assistance. For payment, the sale is debit and credit only, and all items are final sale.

Take this as your sign to spring clean out your underwear drawer and get rid of anything worn or ill-fitting and refresh your intimates wardrobe.

Knix Warehouse Sale

When: February 24 to 26 from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall C at 1055 Canada Place.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story shared a job posting for the warehouse, which is no longer available.